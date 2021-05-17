Iga Swiatek enters WTA top 10 after Italian Open title triumph

Image Source : AP Iga Swiatek

Polish teenager Iga Swiatek, who won the Italian Open on Sunday to add to last year's French Open crown and the Adelaide Open this year, jumped six places on the WTA Tour rankings to enter the top 10 on Monday.

The 19-year-old player is now ninth, behind American legend Serena Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slams, on the list released on Monday.

Iga is the only new entrant in the Top-10 following her title triumph against the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in the Italian Open on Sunday. The top three slots continue to be retained by Australia's Ashleigh Barty, Japan's Naomi Osaka and Romania's Simona Halep, respectively.

With her title run in Rome, Iga becomes the fifth teenager to make her top 10 debut since 2008, joining Canada's Bianca Andreescu, Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, Belarus' Victoria Azarenka, the Netherland's Caroline Wozniacki, and Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska.

Prior to winning the French Open in October last year, Iga was ranked world No.54.

American teenager Coco Gauff also jumped five places -- from 35 to 30 -– to make her Top-30 debut after reaching the Italian Open semi-finals and position herself to earn a seeding at this year's French Open.

Former world No. 2, Russia's Vera Zvonareva, has returned to the Top-100 for the first time since August 2019. The 36-year-old, who advanced to the third round of the Italian Open and defeated No.10 Petra Kvitova, moved up 17 spots to No. 96 from 113.