Iga Swiatek becomes first woman to achieve huge record with opening round win at US Open 2025 Iga Swiatek unleashed her best as she made light work of Emiliana Arango in her opening round of the US Open 2025. Swiatek also registered a major record with her first-round win at Flushing Meadows.

Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek eased past Emiliana Arango in her opening round of the US Open 2025 with a brilliant straight-sets win over the Colombian player 6-1, 6-2.

Swiatek, the World No.2, made light work of her opponent as she unleashed her best, breaking her opponent four times and not even facing a break point on her serve. She was too much to handle for the Colombian as the 2022 champion eased past her.

"I’m thinking back to 2022 with the amazing crowd you had here. The Polish crowd loves to come out and support you.. What’s it like being back in New York City?" Swiatek said after the match.

"Yeah, Polish fans are kind of everywhere. It’s super nice to feel the support always. They’re coming kind of around the world, too, every place I play. It’s great, but I also really appreciate people who come from different countries. I feel every year it’s more. I just hope they’ll enjoy my game," she added.

Swiatek becomes first woman to achieve major feat

Meanwhile, the Pole has become the first woman to have registered 50 wins in each of the last four years. No other than her has been able to do this.

Swiatek reached her 50th win with this US Open round 1 victory. She had won 67 matches in 2022, 68 in 2023 and 64 in 2024.

Meanwhile, among men, only Carlos Alcaraz has won fifty or more matches in the last four years. He has 55 wins in 2025. The Spaniard won 57 in 2022, 65 in 2023 and 54 in 2024.

Swiatek will be facing the Netherlands' Suzan Lamens in her second round. Lamens is coming into the clash against the Polis star after beating USA's Valerie Glozman 6-4, 6-2 in her opening round.

Swiatek is the 2022 US Open champion, having won the title at Flushing Meadows after beating Ons Jabeur in the final three years ago.