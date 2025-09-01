'I'm dreaming about winning another': Novak Djokovic lays out his plans ahead of US Open QF clash Star tennis player Novak Djokovic recently came forward and talked about his ambitions after reaching the quarter-finals of the ongoing US Open 2025. He revealed he wants to go all the way and win the tournament.

New York:

Novak Djokovic continues to prove that age is just a number after his flawless performance against Jan-Lennard Struff in the round of 16 of the ongoing US Open 2025. At the age of 38, Djokovic breezed past Struff in straight sets and is due to play against world number four Taylor Fritz in the quarter-final of the competition.

It is worth noting that the Serb registered a 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory against Struff and will be hoping to maintain the same momentum for the remaining tournament. However, the going only gets tougher for him, as he could be faced against Carlos Alcaraz if he defeats Fritz.

After winning the game against the German international, Djokovic took centre stage and admitted that he is dreaming about winning his 25th Grand Slam title. “[It is] still a very long way. For me, [the] past couple of years, I learned one thing [I need to do] right now is to take really one match at a time, and yes, of course I'm dreaming about winning another Slam, and it would be amazing if I do it here,” Djokovic said in the post-game press conference.

“But I can't allow myself to go that far with my thinking, because, yeah, I just need to focus on what needs to be done to win a match, next match, next challenge. The last Grand Slam I won was here actually two years ago, so it would be a nice journey in the past couple of years to close the circle here again,” he added.

Djokovic revealed his daughter being upset with him due to US Open quarter-final clash

Speaking after the round of 16 clash, Djokovic also revealed that his daughter’s birthday is on September 2, and his clash against Fritz is scheduled on the same day. He revealed that she is upset with him, and he hopes to reward her with a win in the last eight.

“It is what it is. We had predicted it might happen. She is not very happy about me being absent from her birthday party. Don’t remind me of that, please,” Djokovic said.