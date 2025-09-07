How much prize money did Aryna Sabalenka win following her US Open 2025 triumph? Check details With Aryna Sabalenka putting on a good show in the US Open women's singles final, and defending the championship, let us have a look at the prize money that the top seed earned after her win in the summit clash.

New York:

World number one Aryna Sabalenka continued her brilliant form in the US Open 2025 and managed to defend her title with a straight-set 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory against the USA’s Amanda Anisimova in the summit clash of the women’s singles final.

Just dropping one set throughout the competition, and being the defending champions, Sabalenka was the favourite to go all the way, and the top seed did just that with yet another exceptional performance in the must-win game.

However, with the title win secured, let us have a look at the prize money that Sabalenka earned with her brilliant performance in the US Open. It is worth noting that with equal pay for both men and women, Sabalenka won a grand sum of Rs 44.08 crore through her title triumph in the US Open.

As for the runner-up, Amanda Anisimova won a sum of Rs 22.04 crore for finishing in second place in the tournament. After her loss, Anisimova was captured breaking down in tears as she lost her second consecutive Grand Slam final.

Anisimova heaped praise on Sabalenka after loss in summit clash

After the heartbreaking loss, Amanda Anisimova took centre stage and heaped massive praise on the title winner, Aryna Sabalenka. She congratulated her opponent and revealed being in awe of her achievements.

“It’s been a memorable summer. Losing two finals in a row is both an achievement and incredibly tough. I feel like I didn’t fight hard enough for my dreams today,” Anisimova said in the on-court interview after the match.

“I want to congratulate Aryna—you're truly incredible. I face you often, and I’m constantly in awe of everything you’ve accomplished. You keep achieving remarkable milestones. Big congratulations to you and your team—you’re amazing,” she added.

