How much did the winners of the French Open 2026 earn after winning prestigious title? Check details

Paris:

The French Open 2026 finally concluded after three weeks of gruelling contests between some of the best players in world tennis. While Russia’s Maria Andreeva won the women’s final against Maja Chwalinska. The men’s final saw Flavio Coboolli lose the clash against world number two Alexander Zverev.

Zverev and Cobolli engaged in a five-setter clash against each other in the final, and while Cobolli put in a great fight against the German international, Zverev was virtually untouchable in the fifth set. The German star won the game 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Winning the game, Zverev dropped down to the ground and broke down as he won his first-ever major title after years of waiting. With the tournament finally concluding, many fans have been wondering about the prize money that the stars have earned.

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What did Alexander Zverev say after winning the French Open 2026?

After winning the title, Alexander Zverev came forward and reflected on his journey. After years of heartbreaks and gruelling losses, Zverev has finally managed to clinch a major title, and his expressions of disbelief were quite visible on the German’s face in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"This court is so special to me in so many ways. I've had the best moments of my life on this court. I've had the worst moment of my life on this court. I was lying in that corner over there four years ago with seven torn ligaments and two fractured bones. I lost a Grand Slam final here two years ago, but now, finally, it's a happy ending,” Zverev said after the game.

“Without you guys, I definitely would not have won this tournament. I hope that you will hold one of these trophies very soon,” he added.

Cobolli, on the other hand also claimed that he had always picked Zverev as one of the biggest favourites to clinch the French Open title, being gracious in defeat.

French Open 2026 prize money distribution (men and women):

Champions: Rs 30.84 crore

Runners-up: Rs. 15.42 crore

Semi-finalist: Rs. 8.26 crore

Quarter-finalist: Rs. 5.17 crore

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