Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Tennis
  4. 'Haven't had a moment to stop': Aryna Sabalenka opens up after defeating Coco Gauff in Miami Open final

'Haven't had a moment to stop': Aryna Sabalenka opens up after defeating Coco Gauff in Miami Open final

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka defeated Coco Gauff in the final of the Miami Open 2026. Sabalenka registered a victory across three sets and talked about her recent performances and her schedule as well.

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka Image Source : AP
Miami:

Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka extended her stay at the number one spot in the WTA rankings after she defeated Coco Gauff in the summit clash of the Miami Open 2026. She re-established herself as one of the best tennis players in the world, defeating Gauff across three sets to defend her Miami Open title. 

She became the fifth women’s player in history to complete the ‘Sunshine double’, which means winning the Indian Wells and Miami titles in the same season. Victoria Azarenka, Iga Swiatek, Kim Clijsters, and Steffi Graf are the other four players to achieve the feat. 

As for the rankings, despite losing the final against Sabalenka, Gauff has overtaken Iga Swiatek in the WTA rankings and will be moving into third when the rankings are updated next. 

Speaking of the game, Guaff did put up a good fight, but Sabalenka proved to be too much to handle for her. The Bealursian star registered a 6-2 4-6 6-3 victory to claim the title. 

Sabalenka talked about her performance and schedule after the win

Having registered the victory, Sabalenka came forward and talked about how proud of herself she was to have put in the work to stay consistent and keep winning. 

"I haven't had a moment to stop, look back and realise what's happened in the past months. I'm so proud of the work we've done and the fight I was able to bring on the court. Coco will fight for every opportunity and she played incredibly, but I was mentally strong. I knew I was doing everything right and it was just a matter of a few points,” Sabalenka told SkySports. 

“We were chatting a lot about that final. We were trying to dig deep and find the reason why I’m letting these finals get too much in my head and why I’m letting myself get too emotional,” she added.

Also Read:

'I find him quite bizarre': R Ashwin gives his take on Virat Kohli's knock against SRH

MI vs KKR weather report: How will weather in Mumbai fare for IPL 2026 game 2?

Mann Ki Baat: T20 World Cup has brought joy to the nation, says PM Modi
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Tennis Section
Tennis Aryna Sabalenka Coco Gauff Miami Open
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\