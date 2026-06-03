From wheelchair and cramps to French Open 2026 semifinal, Jakub Mensik shows his mettle

New Delhi:

A week ago, Czechia rising youngster Jakub Mensik was carried off the court in a wheelchair after falling to the turf due to cramps. A week later, the 20-year-old finds himself in the semifinals of the French Open. Mensik ended Joao Fonseca's stellar run at Roland Garros at the Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday night, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (3) in two hours and 33 minutes to make his way into his first Major semifinal.

He struggled big time in the first week of the tournament due to the scorching heat. Mensik battled past Mariano Navone in a five-setter in a tiebreak after playing a marathon game, wherein he fell to the clay after winning the game. He was later taken off on a wheelchair as he was limping.

He was still struggling in the third round win over Australia's Alex de Minaur, whom he beat 0-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3, but looked weak in the opening set. He has now staged a comeback after beating Andrey Rublev in another five-setter in which he won the opening two sets and lost the next two before clinching the match in the final one.

Milestone man Mensik up against Zverev next

Mensik has become the first man born after 2004 to reach a Grand Slam semifinal. He was already in his first quarterfinal at a Major and now stormed into his maiden semifinal. He has also become the youngest Czech player to reach a semifinal of a Major.

"We started a little bit nervous, then at the end of the match, there were some incredible shots," Mensik said in his on-court interview. "I’m super happy that I came back. In the third set, I was a couple of breaks down, so I’m happy I managed to stay focused and keep fighting until the end."

Mensik will now be up against Alexander Zverev in the semifinal on June 5. Zverev, the second-seed, made his way into the last four after beating Spanish rising sensation Rafael Jodar in the quarterfinal. Zverev is the current highest seed at Roland Garros after the exit of Jannik Sinner and the withdrawal of Carlos Alcaraz. He is the 2024 finalist.

ALSO READ | Will Serena Williams play in Wimbledon 2026? Tennis legend announces comeback at 44