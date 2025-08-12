French tennis player Arthur Rinderknech faints mid-match at Cincinnati Open due to excessive heat French tennis player Arthur Rinderknech collapsed mid-match in his third-round Cincinnati Open match against his Canadian Open Felix Auger-Aliassime. The match was in its second set before the French player collapsed near the baseline.

Ohio:

Arthur Rinderknech had to retire mid-match during his third-round clash in the ongoing Cincinnati Open against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian won the first set 7-6 (7-4) and was level with Rinderkneck 2-2 in the second before the latter collapsed near the baseline, all of a sudden. The Frenchman was attended to by Auger-Aliassime and the umpire quickly, before the medics ran over to the court to check him.

Thankfully, Rinderkneck was conscious and was able to continue after a break with ice-packs over his arms, neck and legs. However, he lasted only two more games before retiring and forfeiting the game. The conditions in Cincinnati, Ohio, were sweltering hot and having played for nearly a couple of hours, his body gave up.

However, Rinderkneck later confirmed on social media that he was doing well but wasn't a fan of GreenSet's grass and court. "I tried the GreenSet plancha version... Verdict: not a fan at all. Thanks for your messages, everything's fine! A large glass of water and we're off again (translated from French)."

Several players haven't coped well with the heat in the competition. British number two Cameron Norrie was uncomfortable and getting sweaty rather frequently during his loss in the second round against Roberto Bautista Agut on Sunday.

Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, will face another Frenchman in the fourth round, Benjamin Bonzi, who advanced after beating Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-4. Auger-Aliassime broke a couple of times out of 11, and after Rinderkneck was fatigued, the writing was on the wall. In the evening clash, the Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner beat Gabriel Diallo of Italy 6-2, 7-6 (6) in a delayed clash due to a power outage.

Sinner will take on Adrian Mannarino of France in his Round of 16 clash.