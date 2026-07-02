French Open winner, Mirra Andreeva, knocked out of Wimbledon 2026 by defending champion

London:

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova knocked Mirra Andreeva out of Wimbledon. She recovered from a set down to claim a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 victory and secured a place in the third round at the All England Club.

After winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open, Andreeva brought a lot of expectations with her to Wimbledon, but she failed to live up to the potential. She was extremely competitive throughout the course of the match, but failed to clutch when it mattered the most.

Andreeva also enjoyed a stronger start, taking the opening set and placing the defending champion under pressure. Krejcikova responded by changing the rhythm of the contest, using her all-court game to draw level before taking control in the deciding set.

The final stages produced one of the most dramatic moments of the tournament. Serving to stay in the match, Andreeva fell behind 0-40 and faced three match points. The 19-year-old then fought back to reach deuce, then saved three more match points in the same game to extend the contest and keep her hopes alive.

Although she escaped that game through determined play, Andreeva could not force another turnaround. Krejcikova maintained her composure in the closing stages and completed the comeback after two hours, ending the Russian's run in the second round. The victory also narrowed Krejcikova's head-to-head record against Andreeva to 2-3.

Krejcikova praises Anreeva after feisty contest

Speaking after the match, the Czech praised her opponent and reflected on the challenge of facing one of the tour's emerging stars.

"What a match. I think this was the fifth time I've played Mirra, and it's always been a huge battle. She's such a young and unique player, and she has a bright future ahead of her,” Krejcikova said in the on-court interview.

“It was a very difficult match, but I'm really happy we were able to put on a great show. We kept fighting until the very last point. I'm extremely proud to have won on this beautiful Centre Court, the best court in the world,” she added.

Krejcikova will continue her title defence against fellow Czech Nikola Bartunkova in the third round. Bartunkova advanced after extending her impressive run at Wimbledon, setting up the first WTA Tour meeting between the two compatriots as Krejcikova seeks another step towards retaining the championship.

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