French Open: Tamara Zidansek first Slovenian woman into a major QF

Monday, June 07, 2021
     
Zidansek did so by winning 7-6 (4), 6-1 against Romanian Sorana Cirstea, who was also unseeded here.

AP AP
Paris Published on: June 06, 2021 18:17 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Tamara Zidansek has become the first Slovenian woman to reach the quarterfinals of a major tournament.

She did so by winning 7-6 (4), 6-1 against Romanian Sorana Cirstea, who was also unseeded here.

Zidansek dropped to her knees and held her head in her hands after winning on her first match point with a forehand winner.

Prior to the tournament the 23-year-old Zidansek had never even beaten a top 10-ranked player.

Her previous best at a major was the second round at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. She'd twice lost in the first round at Roland Garros.

The previous best by a Slovenian woman was when Katarina Srebotnik reached the fourth round at the French Open and the U.S. Open. 

