French Open: Pavlyuchenkova reaches quarterfinals 10 years on

The 31st-seeded Russian beat 2013 semifinalist Victoria Azarenka 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Paris Published on: June 06, 2021 19:19 IST
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has reached the quarterfinals for the first time in 10 years at Roland Garros.

The 31st-seeded Russian beat 2013 semifinalist Victoria Azarenka 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Pavlyuchenkova lost her only quarterfinal here in 2011.

She has also reached the quarters at the Australian Open and Wimbledon but has never reached the semifinals at any major.

To do so here, the 29-year-old Russian might have to beat 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

The seventh-seeded American plays No. 21 Elena Rybakina in the fourth round and the winner of that match takes on Pavlyuchenkova. 

