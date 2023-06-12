French Open: Novak Djokovic retains no.1 rankings, Rafael Nadal slips out of 100

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Novak Djokovic won his third Roland-Garros title

Novak Djokovic returned to no.1 in the ATP rankings after his record-breaking display in the recent French Open 2023. The legendary Serbian clinched the Roland-Garros title for the third time to register his 23rd Grand Slam title on Sunday, June 11. He surpassed Rafael Nadal's record of 22 majors and joined Serena Williams's record of 23 titles.

Djokovic, 36, replaced Spanish youngster Carlos Alcaraz in the top with the latter slipping to second place in recent rankings. Russian star Daniil Medvedev slipped to third place while Casper Ruud remained at fourth in the recent men's rankings released by ATP on Monday. Nadal, who has 14 titles at French Open, slipped to 136th place in the ATP rankings as he hasn't played any game since January this year.

Alcaraz gained the top place prior to the French Open 2023 and displayed a dominant performance throughout the tournament. But Djokovic ended his run in the semi-final with a 3-6, 7-5, 1-6, 1-6 win. Medvedev, second-ranked last week, suffered a shock first-round defeat to Brazilian unseeded Thiago Wild while Ruud made it to the final for the second consecutive year in Paris.

Djokovic is the record-holder for most weeks at No.1 in ATP rankings history with 388 weeks at the top. After clinching the top place in the ATP rankings, Djokovic said that he feels amazing to achieve record-breaking titles

"So, of course, when you talk about history, people mostly talk about the Grand Slams won or the amount of time you spent at the No.1 rankings," Djokovic said. "I have managed to break the records in both of these statistics, which is amazing.

In women's rankings, French Open 2023 champion Iga Swiatek remains at the top of the WTA rankings. The Polish star recorded her fourth Grand Slam title, third at Roland-Garros as she beat unseeded Karolina Muchova in the final. Semifinalist Aryna Sabalenka remained in second place while the top-ranked USA star Jessica Pegula slipped to fifth place after losing the third round in the French Open 2023.

