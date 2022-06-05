French Open, Nadal vs Ruud Final: Record alert! Here is a list of records that winner of final will make

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ruud and Nadal at Rafa Nadal's training academy

A thrilling final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud is expected when the latter will compete with his childhood idol.

Here is a list of records that will be made by whoever ends up winning the French Open 2022 title on Sunday:

No.5 seed Rafael Nadal -

He will break the record of late Andres Gimenoto to be the oldest Roland Garros men’s singles champion in history. Andres created the record at an age of 34 years in 1972.

He will win the French Open and Australian Open in the same year for the first time.

He will sweep the French Open trophy for the 14th time and will it will be his record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title.

He will equal his lowest ranking as a Grand Slam champion. He was also No. 5 at the French Open 2005 and the Australian Open 2022.

No.8 seed Casper Ruud -

He will be the first Norwegian man to win not only Frech Open but also a Grand Slam title.

He will become the first men’s player after 2005 to compete in his first Grand Slam quarterfinal, semifinal, and final and finally get his hands on the title at the same event. In Roland Garros 2005 Nadal did the same.

The 23-year-old will be the youngest Grand Slam men’s champion since the 2009 US Open when Juan Martin del Potro won the title at the age of 20.

Both the players will play against each other for the first time in French Open.