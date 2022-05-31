Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nadal and Djokovic to face each other in quarter-finals of French Open 2022

French Open Live Streaming Online, TV: When and Where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Quarter-finals

Live Streaming details

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are set to face each other on Tuesday (Wednesday in Indian time) as they resume their rivalry in the quarter-finals of the 2022 French Open. Nadal had won the French Open four years in a row before losing to Djokovic in the semi-finals last year.

Where can you watch Quarter-Finals of French Open between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on TV?

Sony Picture Sports Network (SPSN) - Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4

Where can you watch Quarter-Finals of French Open between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal online?

The match will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website

At what time and when does Quarter-Finals of French Open between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal start in India?

12:15 AM IST, Wednesday (1st June)

Where is the Quarter-Finals of French Open between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal being played?

The Stade Roland Garros's Court Philip Chatrier.