French Open: Iga Swiatek defends her Roland Garros crown after fending off Karolina Muchova

Follow us on Image Source : AP Iga Swiatek defends her French Open title

French Open: Poland's World No.1 Tennis player Iga Swiatek on Saturday fended off a spirited comeback from unseeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic to defend her Roland Garros title in France. The Polish player defeated Muchova in a closely contested summit clash in French Open to win by 6-2 5-7 6-4 at the Philippe Chatrier Court in the women's singles event. Notably, this is her third French Open title and fourth overall in Grand Slam events.

The 22-year-old Swiatek did not drop a set in the entire tournament and was on course of her record when she bagged the opening set and led in the second. She was 4-1 up in the second set but the unseeded star made a stunning comeback to win four games on the trot, before forcing a decider. She then recovered well in time to win a hard-fought final set by 6-4.

Swiatek first woman to win Roland Garros on consecutive attempts since 2007

Meanwhile, the Pole is also the first women player to win two back-to-back French Open titles. The last woman to achieve the feat was Justine Henin, who did so in 2007.

Latest Sports News