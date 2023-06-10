French Open Final: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova, Where to Watch in India, Live Streaming details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY French Open 2023 Final

French Open 2023 is set to say goodbyes with the world no.1 Iga Swiatek taking on unseeded Karolina Muchova in the women's singles final on Saturday, June 10. The Polish ace will target her third Grand Slam title at the Roland-Garros and the overall fourth major title. On the hand, Muchova, 43nd-ranked Czech Republican, beat the world no.2 Aryna Sabalenka to reach her first-ever major final.

Swiatek, who is ranked first in the WTA chart for more than one year now, has been dominant throughout the tournament, and with Coco Gauff and Sabalenka out, she remains a clear favorite to record a consecutive title win in Paris. However, both Swiatek and Muchova first and last met in Prague Open 2019, where Muchova (106th-ranked) beat Swiatek (95th-ranked) by 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

French Open 2023 Final, Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova - When & Where to Watch in India?

Tennis fans in India can watch the French Open Final 2023 live telecast on Sony TEN. The women's singles final game between Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova will start at 6:30 PM IST, June 10 at Philippe-Chatrier court while the men's final clash between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will be played at 6:30 PM IST on June 11. Indian users can also enjoy the game on the SonyLiv website and application with a premium subscription.

French Open 2023 Final - Where to Watch outside India?

France - France TV sport, Amazon Prime Video

Europe (All territories) - Eurosport

United Kingdom - Eurosport, discovery+

USA - NBC Sports, Peacock TV, Tennis Channel & Bally Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

Latin America - ESPN

Brazil - SporTV, ESPN

North Africa & Middle East - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - Super Sport, Canal+

Asia (All Territories) - beinSPORTS

China - CMG, Shinai Sports

Taiwan - ELTA TV

Vietnam - VTVCab

Japan - WOWOW

Australia - Nine Network

New Zealand - Sky Sport

South Korea - tvN Sports

Latest Sports News