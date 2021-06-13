French Open: After women's title, Krejcikova wins another doubles Grand Slam

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of The Czech Republic celebrate in their Women's Doubles Final match against Bethanie Mattek-Sands of The United States and Iga Swiatek of Poland during Day Fifteen of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on June 13, 2021 in Paris, France.

A day after claiming her first singles Grand Slam crown, Barbora Krejcikova came back on court at Roland Garros to win women's doubles title on Sunday. She teamed up with fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova to bat Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Iga Swiatek of Poland in straight sets in the one-sided final 6-4, 6-2.

This was their second title together as Krejcikova and Siniakova won the trophy together at Roland Garros in 2018. Mattek-Sands and Swiatek were playing just their third tournament together and knocked out the top-seeded pair in the third round. The win makes Krejcikova will become the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to complete the singles-doubles titles sweep in Paris.

Swiatek was the defending singles champion in Paris but bowed out in the quarterfinals this year.