French Open: 24 hours after staging the most improbable comeback, Gael Monfils withdraws from tournament

Follow us on Image Source : AP Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils hogged all the limelight after his first round game for staging one of the most improbable comebacks in the history of Grand Slam Tennis. However, within 24 hours, the 36-year-old decided to withdraw his name from the tournament due to wrist injury. He was set to face the World No.6 Holger Rune in the second round who has been given a walkover now.

Monfils stated that he has strained his left wrist and will not be able to continue in the French Open this year. Opening up more about the injury, the Tennis player said that he was absolutely fine physically but the doctors believe it would not be right to play with an injured wrist.

"Actually, physically, I'm quite fine. But I had the problem with my wrist that I cannot solve. The doctor say was not good to play with that type of injury. Yesterday was actually very risky, and then today definitely say I should stop," Monfils said.

Gael Monfils had defeated Sebastian Beez in a five-set thriller in the first round. The reason his victory is being marked special is that he was behind by 0-4 in the fifth and final set of the match and then ended up winning it by 7-5 with a stunning comeback. Overall, Monfils won the match with the scoreline reading 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 with the match ending at 12:18 AM local time. It was also his first victory at tour level this year after coming back from heel surgery.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Sports News