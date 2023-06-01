Thursday, June 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. French Open: 24 hours after staging the most improbable comeback, Gael Monfils withdraws from tournament

French Open: 24 hours after staging the most improbable comeback, Gael Monfils withdraws from tournament

Gael Monfils had battled for more than four hours to win his second round game against Sebastian Baez. He had staged one of the most improbable comebacks in Grand Slam Tennis history.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: June 01, 2023 9:45 IST
Gael Monfils, French Open, French Open 2023
Image Source : AP Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils hogged all the limelight after his first round game for staging one of the most improbable comebacks in the history of Grand Slam Tennis. However, within 24 hours, the 36-year-old decided to withdraw his name from the tournament due to wrist injury. He was set to face the World No.6 Holger Rune in the second round who has been given a walkover now.

Monfils stated that he has strained his left wrist and will not be able to continue in the French Open this year. Opening up more about the injury, the Tennis player said that he was absolutely fine physically but the doctors believe it would not be right to play with an injured wrist. 

"Actually, physically, I'm quite fine. But I had the problem with my wrist that I cannot solve. The doctor say was not good to play with that type of injury. Yesterday was actually very risky, and then today definitely say I should stop," Monfils said.

Gael Monfils had defeated Sebastian Beez in a five-set thriller in the first round. The reason his victory is being marked special is that he was behind by 0-4 in the fifth and final set of the match and then ended up winning it by 7-5 with a stunning comeback. Overall, Monfils won the match with the scoreline reading 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 with the match ending at 12:18 AM local time. It was also his first victory at tour level this year after coming back from heel surgery.

Related Stories
French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic eases into second round, breaks Nadal's big record at Roland-Garros

French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic eases into second round, breaks Nadal's big record at Roland-Garros

French Open 2023: World No.2 Daniil Medvedev stunned by Qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild in Round 1

French Open 2023: World No.2 Daniil Medvedev stunned by Qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild in Round 1

French Open 2023: Gael Monfils scripts memorable comeback in decider to beat Sebastian Baez

French Open 2023: Gael Monfils scripts memorable comeback in decider to beat Sebastian Baez

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Sports News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Tennis Section

Top News

Related Tennis News

Latest News