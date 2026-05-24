French Open 2026 live streaming details: When and where to watch Roland Garros in India?

New Delhi:

The main draw of the French Open 2026 kicks off on May 24 as a red-hot Jannik Sinner begins his hunt for a Career Grand Slam. Having famously denied the Musketeers' Cup last time in Paris after losing three championship points to Carlos Alcaraz, the Italian World No.1 is considered an outright favourite for the Roland Garros, especially in the absence of his big rival from Spain.

Novak Djokovic stands in the way as do Alexander Zverev, but it would take something extraordinary from anyone to stop Sinner at Roland Garros, the only Major that he has not won so far. If the Italian manages to fulfil the expectations, he would achieve a massive clay court record, only held by the King of the surface, Rafael Nadal.

Sinner aims to join Nadal in historic clay season list

Sinner is in line to become just the second man to complete the clay season, which is winning all three ATP Masters 1000 titles and then clinching the French Open in the same season. Nadal had achieved it in 2010. The Italian would be up against unseeded Clement Tabur in his first round.

There is a gulf between Sinner and the rest of the competition in the Roland Garros draw list after Carlos' wrist injury forced his absence from the Major. Sinner, the World No.1 and the top-seeded player in Paris, is more than 9000 ATP ranking points clear of the second-seeded Alexander Zverev. Notably, 2000 points are awarded for winning a Slam.

Djokovic making a record appearance

Serb giant Djokovic is set to make a record 82nd Grand Slam appearance at Roland Garros. He will face big-server and local boy Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in his first round and will break the record for most Major appearances, which he is currently tied with Roger Federer and Feliciano Lopez.

The record 25th Grand Slam is on his radar, but he is coming to Paris with hardly any match play. He was out of action for two months due to a shoulder injury and lost to Croatian qualifier Dino Prižmic at the Italian Open in his only clay outing this season. Meanwhile, ahead of all the action, here are the live streaming details of the French Open 2026.

When will the French Open 2026 begin?

The French Open main draw begins on May 24.

Where can you watch the French Open 2026 on TV in India?

The live telecast for the French Open 2026 will be available on the Sony Sports Network on TV in India.

Where can you watch the French Open 2026 in India?

The live streaming for the French Open will be available on SonyLiv and Fancode.