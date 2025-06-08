French Open 2025 men's final live streaming: When and where to watch French Open 2025 men's final in India? With Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner all set to take on each other in the summit clash of the French Open 2025, let us have a look at the broadcast and live streaming details of the upcoming crucial bout.

The stage is set for the final of the ongoing French Open 2025. Top seed Jannik Sinner will be taking on Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash of the tournament as the two stars hope to get their hands on the title. Both Alcaraz and Sinner put in excellent performances throughout the tournament, and they will be hoping to continue their stretch in the final as well.

It is worth noting that in the semi-final, Alcaraz defeated Lorenzo Musetti, who had to retire due to a leg injury. On the other hand, Sinner knocked out Novak Djokovic to book his place in the final.

As for the final, with Alcaraz all set to take on Sinner, the upcoming clash could prove to be quite the challenge for the Italian. Interestingly, Carlos Alcaraz leads Sinner 7-4 in their head-to-head. In their last four matches, Alcaraz has emerged victorious all four times. Where Sinner will be looking to win his fourth major title, Alcaraz will be after his 5th. With the game approaching, many have been wondering where to witness the clash between Sinner and Alcaraz.

French Open 2025 men’s final Broadcast details

When is French Open 2025 men’s final match?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner will be played on Sunday, June 8.

At what time does the French Open 2025 men’s final begin?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner match will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the French Open 2025 men’s final on TV in India?

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the French Open 2025 men’s final online in India?

Indian tennis fans watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner match online on the Sony Liv app and website.