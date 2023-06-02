Friday, June 02, 2023
     
French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic through to fourth round, world no.7 Andrey Rublev knocked out

Novak Djokovic took revenge on Spain's Davidovich Fokina in the third round to reach the second week at a Grand Slam for the 60th time in his career.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 02, 2023 23:50 IST
Novak Djokovic reaches fourth round in French Open 2023
Image Source : TWITTER Novak Djokovic reaches fourth round in French Open 2023

Novak Djokovic advanced to the fourth round at the French Open 2023 with a hard-fought win against Davidovich Fokina at Philipe Chartier on Friday, June 2. The legendary Serbian took swift revenge after his shocking loss against Spaniard in the last meeting at Monte Carlos in 2022. Djokovic has now reached the second week in his last 21 Grand Slams, a streak that started at the 2017 French Open.

Djokovic, seeded no.3, registered another straight win to reach the second week at a Grand Slam for the 60th time in his career, including a straight 14th time at Roland-Garros. But the world no. 34 Fokina, inspired by his last meeting against the Serbian, put in an admirable fight. Djokovic had to sweat it out in the first two sets by 7-6 but proved his dominance in the third set to register a win by 7-6, 7-6, 6-2.

Djokovic reaches the second week at Roland Garros for the 18th time, three more than Australian Open and two more than Wimbledon and French Open to make it 60th second week from 70 majors he has played in. With 69 second weeks, only Roger Federer has reached the fourth round at Grand Slam more than Djokovic. The missing legend Rafael Nadal is third on this list with 54 second weeks at Grand Slam tournaments.

Coming back to the court, the world no.7 Andrey Rublev suffered a shock exit after a 5-7, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 4-6 defeat against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego. The top-ranked English star Cameron Norrie lost against Lorenzo Musseti by 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the first top-clash game at Roland-Garros this year.

Fans also witnessed a big upset in the women's single event on Friday as the world no.3 American star Jessica Pegula was knocked out by Belgian star Elise Mertens in a straight 6-1, 6-3 defeat. Pegula has reached the last eight in four of her last five Grand Slam tournaments, including the last year's Roland-Garros, so, today's loss came as a shocking upset for the fans.

