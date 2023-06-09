Friday, June 09, 2023
     
  5. French Open 2023: Experienced Novak Djokovic races past cramping Alcaraz to qualify for final

Novak Djokovic won the match comfortably in the fourth set itself but would've loved to win against a fit semi-finalists. Alcaraz, 20, was cramping after winning the second set and lost the next two sets pretty easily.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2023 23:35 IST
Novak Djokovic
Image Source : PTI Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has knocked the top seeded and world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz out of the French Open. The two top Tennis players locked horns in the semi-final and the experience of Djokovic prevailed in the end as he won the match against a cramping Alcaraz by 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to make it to the final of yet another Grand Slam. Djokovic is now only one win away from a record 23rd Grand Slam title.

As far as the match is concerned, there was all to play for after a sensational shot from Alcaraz sealed the second set for him. At 1-1, the contest was set for a thrilling showdown only for Alcaraz to miss out on the third one due to his fitness. His trainer had to attend him and as it was not a changeover, he had to forfeit a game and fall behind 2-1.

It was all one way traffic since then with Djokovic showing off his skills. Alcaraz's hands first and then legs began to cramp and that affected his game badly. He lost the last two sets 6-1, 6-1 to concede the match. Djokovic also felt bad for the youngster who made sure to send across the correct message to him at the end of the match.

"I feel for him. I feel sorry. I hope he can recover very soon. I told him at the net, he knows how young he is. He has plenty of time ahead of him. He's going to win this tournament, I'm sure, many, many times," Djokovic said after the match.

The veteran will be facing the winner between No.4 Casper Ruud of Norway and No. 22 Alexander Zverev of Germany with the final set to be played on June 11.

