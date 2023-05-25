French Open 2023 Draw: Possible Djokovic-Alcaraz semi-final clash, Iga Swiatek faces tough road to final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY French Open 2023 Draw

French Open 2023 draws have been declared, and as expected Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz could clash in the semi-final fixture. The second Grand Slam of the year kicks off on May 28 without its biggest star Rafael Nadal, who is missing the tournament for the first time since his debut in 2005. But fans could be treated with a possible Djokovic-Alcaraz clash in the semi-final round.

Djokovic has reached the quarter-finals at Roland-Garros for a record consecutive 13 times and is tipped among the favorites in 14-time champion Nadal's absence. Djokovic endured poor outings on clay but remains a strong contender to stretch his Grand Slam titles tally to 23. He slipped to no.3 in the ATP rankings as Daniil Medvedev won the Italian Open, his maiden title on clay. With Alcaraz seeded no.1, it was evident that both Djokovic and the young Spaniard will face each other in the main draw.

Both Alcaraz and Medveded face qualifiers in the first round while Djokovic, the first name in the pot, will take on world no.101 Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round. Meanwhile, last year's runner-up Casper Rudd will also face a qualifier in the first round. Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas will play Jiri Vesely in the first round while another favorite Andre Rublev faces Laslo Djere.

Iga Swiatek faces a tough draw

In women's singles, the world no.1 and current French Open champion Iga Swiatek has been handed a tough draw. The Polish star could face the winner of the 2021 edition Barbora Krejcikova in the fourth round and then is likely to face last year's finalist Coco Gauff in the quarters. But fans are more intrigued as she is projected to face the world no.4 and current Wimbledon champion Elen Rybakina in the semis.

The Russian star faces a qualifier in the first round but could face a big challenge in the fourth round in the form of the world no.8 Maria Sakkari. The world no.2 Aryna Sabalenka will open her Roland-Garros campaign against Marta Kostyuk. Coco Gauff, the finalist in both singles and doubles in 2022, will be facing Rebeka Masarova in the opening game, whom she defeated in the Auckland final this year.

Latest Sports News