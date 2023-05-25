Thursday, May 25, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. French Open 2023 Draw: Possible Djokovic-Alcaraz semi-final clash, Iga Swiatek faces tough road to final

French Open 2023 Draw: Possible Djokovic-Alcaraz semi-final clash, Iga Swiatek faces tough road to final

The 22-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will face world no.101 Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round while the current no.1 Carlos Alcaraz and second-seeded Daniil Medvedev will take on qualifiers.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: May 25, 2023 19:48 IST
French Open 2023 Draw
Image Source : GETTY French Open 2023 Draw

French Open 2023 draws have been declared, and as expected Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz could clash in the semi-final fixture. The second Grand Slam of the year kicks off on May 28 without its biggest star Rafael Nadal, who is missing the tournament for the first time since his debut in 2005. But fans could be treated with a possible Djokovic-Alcaraz clash in the semi-final round.

Djokovic has reached the quarter-finals at Roland-Garros for a record consecutive 13 times and is tipped among the favorites in 14-time champion Nadal's absence. Djokovic endured poor outings on clay but remains a strong contender to stretch his Grand Slam titles tally to 23. He slipped to no.3 in the ATP rankings as Daniil Medvedev won the Italian Open, his maiden title on clay. With Alcaraz seeded no.1, it was evident that both Djokovic and the young Spaniard will face each other in the main draw.

Both Alcaraz and Medveded face qualifiers in the first round while Djokovic, the first name in the pot, will take on world no.101 Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round. Meanwhile, last year's runner-up Casper Rudd will also face a qualifier in the first round. Fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas will play Jiri Vesely in the first round while another favorite Andre Rublev faces Laslo Djere.

Iga Swiatek faces a tough draw

In women's singles, the world no.1 and current French Open champion Iga Swiatek has been handed a tough draw. The Polish star could face the winner of the 2021 edition Barbora Krejcikova in the fourth round and then is likely to face last year's finalist Coco Gauff in the quarters. But fans are more intrigued as she is projected to face the world no.4 and current Wimbledon champion Elen Rybakina in the semis.

Related Stories
Andy Murray wins his first title since 2019, achieves highest ranking in five years

Andy Murray wins his first title since 2019, achieves highest ranking in five years

Novak Djokovic loses to Holger Rune in Italian Open quarter finals

Novak Djokovic loses to Holger Rune in Italian Open quarter finals

French Open 2023: Where to watch in India, Live Streaming details, Schedule

French Open 2023: Where to watch in India, Live Streaming details, Schedule

The Russian star faces a qualifier in the first round but could face a big challenge in the fourth round in the form of the world no.8 Maria Sakkari. The world no.2 Aryna Sabalenka will open her Roland-Garros campaign against Marta Kostyuk. Coco Gauff, the finalist in both singles and doubles in 2022, will be facing Rebeka Masarova in the opening game, whom she defeated in the Auckland final this year.

Latest Sports News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Tennis Section

Top News

Related Tennis News

Latest News