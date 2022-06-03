French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal's road to semifinal, Watch highlights

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Nadal to face Zverev in semi-final on Friday

Rafael Nadal is set to make his mark in the French Open semifinal. He will face Germany’s Alexander Zverev on his birthday on Friday. Nadal who turned 36-year-old will be bidding for a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title.

Nadal's journey to the semi-finals:

Rafael Nadal vs Jordan Thompson - 1st round opponent

The Spaniard began his French Open 2022 campaign against Jordan Thompson. The World No. 82 Thompson had won just one main-draw match on clay at the ATP level this year. Nadal registered a (6-2, 6-2 6-2) win over Thompson.

Rafael Nadal vs Corentin Moutet - 2nd round opponent

Nadal scripted a 3-0 (6-3, 6-1, 6-4) victory against Corentin Moutet. After this match, the head to head between Nadal and Moutet became 1-0.

Rafael Nadal vs Botic Zandshulp - 3rd round opponent

This was the first time that Nadal and Zandshulp clashed against each other in the main tour. Nadal registerd an easy win of (6-3, 6-2, 6-4).

Image Source : INDIA TV Nadal's journey in French Open 2022 to semi-finals

Rafael Nadal vs Felix Aliassime - 4th round opponent

Felix Auger entered the French Open in good form after reaching the quarterfinals of four straight events. The Canadian has also reached at least the quarter-final stage of the previous three Majors. However after an interesting match, Rafa won by (3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3) against Botic.

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic - Quarterfinal opponent

Nadal's arch-rival and defending champion Novak Djokovic had ended the Rafa's title defense in the semifinal last year. However, after a thrilling match, Nadal won the match by (6-2, 4-6, 7-2, 7-6) and became the oldest player to reach semi-finals of French Open.