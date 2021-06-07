French Open 2021: Zverev beats Nishikori to reach quarterfinals

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Alexander Zverev hits a forehand against Kei Nishikori during their French Open fourth-round clash in Paris on Sunday.

Alexander Zverev has reached his third French Open quarterfinal by eliminating Kei Nishikori 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.

The No. 6-seeded Zverev is seeking his first Grand Slam title. He was the runner-up at last year's US Open.

Zverev lost the first two sets he played at Roland Garros this year but turned that opening match around to win in five and now has won 12 consecutive sets.

Up next for Zverev, a 24-year-old from Germany, is a match Tuesday against unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.

Nishikori was a U.S. Open finalist in 2014 and has been ranked as high as No. 4. But he's now lost 10 matches in a row against Top 10 opponents.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Federico Delbonis at Roland Garros.

The 22-year-old Davidovich Fokina is ranked 46th.