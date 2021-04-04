Sunday, April 04, 2021
     
French Open 2021 likely to be postponed due to COVID-19 cases

France began a third nationwide lockdown on Saturday which president Emmanuel Macron said he expected to end in mid-May -  with Roland Garros set to start on the 23rd May till the 6th June.

Paris Published on: April 04, 2021 22:33 IST
French Open 2020 winner Iga Swiatek
Image Source : AP

French Open 2020 winner Iga Swiatek

The French Open could be postponed as a result of the surge in new coronavirus cases, according to the country's sports minister.

"We are in discussion with (the French Tennis Federation) to see if we should change the date to coincide with a possible resumption of all sports and major events," minister Roxana Maracineanu said on France Info radio station.

The tournament was postponed by four months in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

