French Open 2021: Krejcikova halts Coco Gauff run to book semi-final spot

Despite strong support for her American rival by the Roland Garros crowd on the day, Barbora Krejcikova prevailed teenage sensation Coco Gauff in straight sets 7-6, 6-3 to reach her maiden French Open semi-finals in Paris on Tuesday.
The first set turned out to be an evenly contested affair, in fact, Gauff took an upper hand as she took a 4-2 lead at one stage. However, the 25-year-old Czech Republican finally got a hold over her nerves to take the first set in a tie-breaker.
She carried the momentum in the second set and soon took 5-0 lead. Gauff, who enjoyed immense crowd support and such was the impact that Krejcikova had to complain, did put up a late fight but it was too little too late.
The match was also a learning curve for Gauff 3-0 down in the second set, the US teenager also broke her racket; causing her 1 penalty point and that did came back to bite her.