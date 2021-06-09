French Open 2021: Krejcikova halts Coco Gauff run to book semi-final spot

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Barbora Krejcikova hits a forehand on the volley in Paris on Wenesday.

Despite strong support for her American rival by the Roland Garros crowd on the day, Barbora Krejcikova prevailed teenage sensation Coco Gauff in straight sets 7-6, 6-3 to reach her maiden French Open semi-finals in Paris on Tuesday.

The first set turned out to be an evenly contested affair, in fact, Gauff took an upper hand as she took a 4-2 lead at one stage. However, the 25-year-old Czech Republican finally got a hold over her nerves to take the first set in a tie-breaker.

She carried the momentum in the second set and soon took 5-0 lead. Gauff, who enjoyed immense crowd support and such was the impact that Krejcikova had to complain, did put up a late fight but it was too little too late.

The match was also a learning curve for Gauff 3-0 down in the second set, the US teenager also broke her racket; causing her 1 penalty point and that did came back to bite her.