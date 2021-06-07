French Open 2021: Former Grand Slam winner Sloane Stephens knocked out by Krejcikova

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sloane Stephens congratulates Barbora Krejcikova on victory following their ladies singles fourth-round match during day nine of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on Monday (June 07, 2021) in Paris, France.

Barbora Krejcikova reached the quarterfinals of a major tournament for the first time by routing 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-0.

Krejcikova saved all three break points she faced while Stephens ended up with 26 unforced errors.

Krejcikova won her first WTA title in Strasbourg in the buildup to the French Open. She reached the fourth round at Roland Garros last year.

Stephens won the U.S. Open in 2017 had her run to the final at the French Open the next year.

Later in the day, In a double battle of generations at the French Open, both Rafael Nadal and top-ranked Novak Djokovic will take on Italian teenagers.

Nadal, a 13-time champion, is up against 18th-seeded Jannik Sinner, who is trying to reach the quarterfinals on the Parisian red clay for the second straight year in his second appearance at Roland Garros.

Djokovic's opponent, the unexperienced but highly-rated Lorenzo Musetti, is playing at a Grand Slam event for the first time. By comparison, both Djokovic and Nadal are hoping to make it to the quarterfinals of the clay-court major for the 15th time.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek has not dropped a set in her three previous matches. She takes on Marta Kostyuk for a berth in the quarterfinals. Sofia Kenin is the highest-seeded woman left in the women's draw at No. 4, and she’ll face Maria Sakkari. Seventeen-year-old Coco Gauff will bid for her first quarterfinal berth in a major event when she takes on Ons Jabeur.