French Open 2020 | Andrey Rublev beats Kevin Anderson to advance to 4th round

Andrey Rublev advanced to the French Open fourth round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win against the unseeded South African Kevin Anderson.

The 34-year-old Anderson still hopes to win a Grand Slam having lost finals to Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open in 2017 and to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2018.

But the 118th-ranked veteran proved to be easy pickings for the No. 13 seed Rublev on Court Simonne Mathieu. He failed to earn even a single breakpoint against the 22-year-old Russian.

Rublev lost in the first round in his only previous appearance at Roland Garros — in 2017. He was a quarterfinalist at the U.S. Open this year and in 2017.

