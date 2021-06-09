Fit-again Simona Halep to play in Germany this month, ahead of Wimbledon

Image Source : GETTY Simona Halep

Former world No.1 Simona Halep of Romania, having recovered from an injury, will return to competitive tennis in Germany this month, a week prior to Wimbledon where she is the defending champion.

The organisers of the Bad Homburg, to be played from June 20-26, confirmed on Tuesday that Simona, 29, had accepted a wildcard entry.

Simona, the current world No. 3, had won the Wimbledon title in 2019 - the 2020 edition was cancelled due to Covid pandemic -- and will be returning to the grass court tournament, starting on June 28.

Simona, winner of the French Open title in 2018, missed the clay-court major this year due to a calf-muscle tear at the Italian Open in Rome last month.

"I am super excited to announce that I will be playing for the first edition in Bad Homburg, and I am looking forward to see all the fans in the stands," she said in a video tweet.

The tournament organisers will allow a maximum of 600 spectators each day due to the Covid-related restrictions.

Two other former Wimbledon champions -- Germany's Angelique Kerber and Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova -- are set to play in Bad Homburg.