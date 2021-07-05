Federer vs Sonego Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming: How to watch Wimbledon round of 16 online

Monday, July 05, 2021
     
Federer vs Sonego Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2021: Find full details on when and where to watch Roger Federer vs Lorenzo Sonego round of 16 match live online.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 05, 2021 10:39 IST
Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming: Roger Federer will be taking on Italy's young Turk Lorenzo Sonego in the Wimbledon last-16 on Monday after he booked his place in the round with a 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie on Saturday. Sonego, on the other hand, defeated James Duckworth 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in his third-round match on the very same day. The duo has faced each other once earlier, that too in a Grand Slam, when Federer triumphed the Italian 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 at the French Open 2019.

WATCH ROGER FEDERER VS LORENZO SONEGO LIVE:

When is Federer vs Sonego Wimbledon 2021 round-of-16 match?

Federer vs Sonego Wimbledon 2021 round-of-16 match will be played on Monday (July 5, 2021).

Where will Federer vs Sonego Wimbledon 2021 round-of-16 match be played?

Federer vs Sonego Wimbledon 2021 round-of-16 match will be played at the Centre Court of Wimbledon.

What time does the Federer vs Sonego Wimbledon 2021 round-of-16 match begin?

Federer vs Sonego Wimbledon 2021 round-of-16 match will tentatively start at 9:15 PM IST (after Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber match). 

Which TV channels will broadcast Federer vs Sonego Wimbledon 2021 round-of-16 match?

Federer vs Sonego Wimbledon 2021 round-of-16 match will be on telecast on Star Sports Select SD/HD.

Where can you live stream Federer vs Sonego Wimbledon 2021 round-of-16 match?

The live streaming of Federer vs Sonego Wimbledon 2021 round-of-16 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

