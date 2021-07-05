Federer vs Sonego Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming: How to watch Wimbledon round of 16 online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Federer vs Sonego Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2021: Find full details on when and where to watch Roger Federer vs Lorenzo Sonego round of 16 match live online.

Roger Federer will be taking on Italy's young Turk Lorenzo Sonego in the Wimbledon last-16 on Monday after he booked his place in the round with a 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie on Saturday. Sonego, on the other hand, defeated James Duckworth 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in his third-round match on the very same day. The duo has faced each other once earlier, that too in a Grand Slam, when Federer triumphed the Italian 6-2, 6-4, 6-4 at the French Open 2019.

The match will be played on Monday (July 5, 2021).

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at the Centre Court of Wimbledon.

What time does the match begin?

The match will tentatively start at 9:15 PM IST (after Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber match).

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will be on telecast on Star Sports Select SD/HD.

Where can you live stream the match?

The live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.