Wednesday, November 17, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Tennis
  5. Federer all likely to miss Wimbledon, won't play Australian Open

Federer all likely to miss Wimbledon, won't play Australian Open

Wimbledon starts June 27, and Federer has not played on tour since a straight-set loss at this year's Wimbledon in the quarterfinals in July. Within weeks he underwent his third knee surgery in 18 months.  

PTI PTI
Geneva Published on: November 17, 2021 16:43 IST
File photo of Roger Federer
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Roger Federer

Roger Federer does not expect to return from his latest knee surgery in time for Wimbledon next June, the tennis great said in an interview published Wednesday by Swiss media.

"The truth is that I'd be incredibly surprised to play Wimbledon,” the 40-year-old Federer told the Tribune de Geneve daily.

Wimbledon starts June 27, and Federer has not played on tour since a straight-set loss at this year's Wimbledon in the quarterfinals in July. Within weeks he underwent his third knee surgery in 18 months.

Federer shares the men's Grand Slam record of 20 titles with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Federer said there was never a question of playing at the Australian Open when the first Grand Slam of the season starts in January.

“And that's no surprise,” Federer said. “We knew before the operation that this type would require a months-long break.” 

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News