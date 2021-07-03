Emma Raducanu becomes youngest British woman to reach Wimbledon 4th round in Open era

Follow us on Image Source : AP Britain's Emma Raducanu celebrates winning a point against Romania's Sorana Cirstea

Emma Raducanu became the youngest British woman to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon in the Open era.

The 18-year-old Raducanu converted her third match point to beat veteran Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 7-5 on No. 1 Court. She is playing in her first Grand Slam tournament.

Raducanu won eight straight games to take a 3-0 lead in the second set, then struggled to put away Cirstea. She failed to convert three straight break points in the next game, then was broken and missed another five break points at 4-3.

She needed another three attempts in the final game before Cirstea netted a forehand to end the match.

Deborah Jevans was the previous youngest British woman to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon at age 19 in 1979