Emma Navarro stuns defending champion Coco Gauff to book quarterfinal berth at US Open

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Emma Navarro.

Emma Navarro stunned Coco Gauff and her fans in the women's singles round of 16 fixture as she defeated the defending champion 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 and advanced to the quarterfinals.

The No. 13 seed ended Gauff's defence in a three-set-long thriller 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 and will now face Paula Badosa of Spain for a place in the final four.

Navarro revealed that she began playing professional tennis as a part of "a two-year contract" with her coach and was not sure that she wanted to earn her bread playing the sport for an extended period of time.

"When I first left college, my coach and I kind of made like a two-year contract," Navarro was quoted as saying by WTA after the win, "that I would fully commit myself to playing professional tennis for two years and then kind of just reassess after that.

"I think I hit the two-year mark this June, and we didn't even acknowledge it or talk about it. So, yeah, definitely have surpassed my expectations for sure."

"I played really tough tennis. It wasn't easy. I think both of us faced our own struggles at times. I think it was a little bit of a battle of will there for a bit. But yeah, proud of just my effort today."

Gauff, who was left heartbroken by the loss admitted that she couldn't ace her serve and it "was the biggest difference" in the match.

"I fought really hard today. I just didn't take care of my serve, so that was the biggest difference," Gauff said.

"Mentally and emotionally I gave it my all. Of course, there were things execution-wise, where I wish I could serve better.

"I think if I would did that, it would have been a different story for me in the match."