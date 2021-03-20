Image Source : TWITTER/ATPTOUR Earthquake hits mid-rally during match between Alexander Zverev and Dominik Koepfer in Mexican Open | Watch

An earthquake struck mid-match during the Mexican Open tennis tournament at Mexico, but the players -- Alexander Zverev and Dominik Koepfer seemingly failed to notice and continued on their rally.

The earthquake lasted for around 10 seconds as the camera shook wildly, as Zverev and Koepfer played, unfazed. The epicenter of the earthquake was reported to be 125 km east of Acapulco, the Mexican city where the tournament is being played.

The official Twitter account of the ATP Tour shared the incredible video on their official social media profile:

Zverev and Koepfer were taking part in the Mexican Open semifinal when the earthquake hit Acapulco.

The two seemingly were made to realise that the earthquake had hit the place, as the match was called to a brief pause following the end of the rally. The crowd applauded the two.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Lorenzo Musetti will play in the second semifinal of the tournament, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday.