Donald Trump's reaction to Carlos Alcaraz's US Open 2025 title win over Jannik Sinner goes viral | Watch The president of the United States of America, Donald Trump was present at the US Open 2025 men's singles final, and he went viral for his reaction to Carlos Alcaraz winning the title bout against Jannik Sinner.

New York:

Spanish tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz got the better of his arch-rival, top seed Jannik Sinner, in the US Open 2025 final. The two faced off at Flushing Meadows for the title on September 7, and Alcaraz managed to register a four-set victory, defeating Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

It is worth noting that this was Alcaraz’s second Grand Slam victory of the season after his historic Roland Garros win against Sinner earlier in the year. Both the players end 2025 with two major titles to their name each.

With the win for Alcaraz secured, the US Open 2025 final became a major talking point among the masses, and one of the biggest reasons for the same was the presence of the USA’s president, Donald Trump. The 79-year-old was present in the stands, watching the clash between Alcaraz and Sinner.

However, it was Trump’s reaction to Alcaraz’s win that has been making the rounds all over social media. While the entire crowd roared for Alcaraz, Trump looked rather unimpressed in the clip that has been going viral.

Jannik Sinner’s reaction to US Open final loss

It is interesting to note that the US Open 2025 final game was the third Grand Slam final meeting between Sinner and Alcaraz in 2025. The arch-rivals are often faced with each other in the major competitions, and the same is expected to be the case for the years to come as well.

After the game, Sinner took centre stage and talked about his performance and congratulated Alcaraz on the showing that he put in. "First of all, I would like to start with Carlos and the whole team; you're doing amazing, congrats... it's a great moment,” Sinner said in the on-court interview.

“He has improved. I felt like he was a bit cleaner today... I give lots of credit to him, because he handled the situation better than I did,” he further added in the press conference.

