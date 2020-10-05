Domestic tennis circuit to resume from November 16

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Representational image

Competitive tennis will make a return after an eight-month Covid-19 hiatus as the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Monday announced the resumption of the domestic circuit from November 16.

The tournaments will initially begin in the age categories of U-12, U-14 and U-16 only. The duration of the tournaments would remain restricted to three days, with a maximum draw of 32 allowed.

"During the AITA's Management Committee meeting, a decision was taken to communicate to the secretaries of all the affiliates of AITA to make all efforts to restart tennis tournaments by 16th November 2020 by keeping in mind all the safety precautions that may be required as per the existing government guidelines," said AITA in a media release.

The federation further stated that independent entities would not be allowed to conduct private tournaments outside the official AITA circuit without the prior permission of AITA or its affiliates and that the players would be cautioned against participating in any tournament that is not formally sanctioned by AITA and its affiliated units. "Such participation may attract disciplinary action," said AITA.

An indicative set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be announced in this regard by the tennis body.

"Keeping in view the pandemic situation, the participation in the tournaments will be restricted to within the states and the decision on inter-district movement will be taken by the respective state associations' presidents/secretaries, so as to conform to the state government specific guidelines on movement by individuals," AITA further said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage