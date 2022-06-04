Do you know which star players didn't make it to Wimbledon's entry lists? Here are all details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Wimbledon Trophy

Wimbledon has released an entire entry list of players in all formats of the game. However, there are some popular names that don't appear in that list. The Grand Slam which is set to begin from 27th June to 10th July is one of the important Championships of Tennis.

Here are entire details -

Star players who didn't appear in the entry lists:

Roger Federer - The eight-time men’s singles champion Roger's name is not in the entry list consisting 104 players. The 40-year-old has played every Wimbledon from the year 1999. However, he had underwent a third knee surgery in an 18-month span after his exit from last year’s Wimbledon. He had announced earlier that he expected to be out for 2022 Wimbledon.

Serena Williams - Serena has won singles for seven times. The 40-year-old has not played on the Tour since an injury during her round one match at last year's Wimbledon.

Venus Williams - Venus is a five-time singles champion at Wimbledon. She has seven major singles titles in all. Her most recent match on tour was at Chicago last year.

Leylah Fernandez - Leylah who was last year's U.S. Open runner-up, injured her right foot in a French Open match last week.

Daniil Medvedev - World no.1 Daniil's absence from the championship comes after he was banned by the All England Club.

It is possible that some players could request a wild-card invitation to the tournament. The dates for the same are yet to be announced.

Players who have their names on the list but are unlikely to participate:

Rafael Nadal - The 21-time major champion will be bidding of his 22nd title in French Open final on Sunday. He made an announcement after his semifinal win. He said he won't be participating in the Wimbledon as he will take a break after the ongoing tournament. He has not played the championship since before the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to manage his schedule to a chronic foot injury which has worsened in recent months.

Naomi Osaka - Osaka had withdrawn from last year's Wimbledon after taking time off for "personal reasons". She said last month that she was "not 100% sure" about her participation in Wimbledon. She gave the reason that the decision by the governing bodies to strip the tournament of ranking points had reduced her motivation to play.