Djokovic vs Alcaraz: Head to Head record ahead of US Open 2025 semifinal clash

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to face each other later tonight (12:30 AM IST) in the semifinal of the US Open. It is set to be a thriller as the two superstars are among the favourites to lift the title. Djokovic is seeded seventh in the US Open this year, while Alcaraz is the second-seeded player in the competition.

The Serbian legend got the better of Learner Tien, Zachary Svajda, Cameron Norrie, Jan-Lennard Struff, and Taylor Fritz on his way to the semi-final. As for Alcaraz, he defeated Reilly Opelka, Matia Bellucci, Luciano Darderi, Arthur Rinderknech, and Jiri Lehecka in his quest to win the US Open.

As far as the head-to-head record between Djokovic and Alcaraz is concerned, the former is leading 5-3 after eight matches. Notably, on four of those occasions, these two players have locked horns in the final of a Grand Slam event. They also battled it out for gold at the Paris Olympics last year and Djokovic emerged victorious in just two sets. Another notable fact in the matches between Djokovic and Alcaraz are that only once their clash has gone down the wire to five sets and that happened in the Wimbledon final in 2023.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Head to Head record

Winner Event Round Surface Year Novak Djokovic Australian Open Quarterfinal Hard 2025 Novak Djokovic Paris Olympics Final Clay 2024 Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Grass 2024 Novak Djokovic ATP Finals Semifinal Indoor Hard 2023 Novak Djokovic CinCinnati Open Final Hard 2023 Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon Final Grass 2023 Novak Djokovic French Open Semifinal Clay 2023 Carlos Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz Semifinal Clay 2022

Djokovic and Alcaraz facing each other in US Open for first time

Interestingly, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are locking horns for the first time in the US Open. It is actually surprising that they never faced at the said Grand Slam event before, with Alcaraz making the last four of the US Open only for the second time. He was at the receiving end of a massive upset last year, losing to Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round. Having lost to Djokovic in the last two encounters, the Spaniard will be keen on avoiding a hat-trick of losses against him.

