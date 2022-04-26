Djokovic can defend his title at Wimbledon; no vaccination required

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the second set against Alejandro Davidovich in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (File Photo)

Star player Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play at Wimbledon, despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19 as shots are not required to enter Britain, All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said.

Djokovic who is ranked No. 1, missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from that country because he was not vaccinated.

During the annual spring briefing ahead of Wimbledon, which starts on June 27, Bolton said that “whilst, of course, it is encouraged” that all players get vaccinated, “it will not be a condition of entry to compete” at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament this year.

The 34-year-old had to sit out of the tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami too because he couldn't travel to the United States as a foreigner who is unvaccinated.

The U.S. Tennis Association has said that it will follow whatever governmental rules are in place regarding COVID-19 vaccination status when the U.S. Open is held starting in late August.

Djokovic owns 20 Grand Slam singles titles, tied with Roger Federer for the second-most for a man. They trail Rafael Nadal, who won his 21st at the Australian Open.

Six of Djokovic's trophies came at Wimbledon, including victories each of the past three times the tournament was held — in 2018, 2019, and 2021. It was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic.

After what happened in Australia, Djokovic said he would be willing to sit out other Grand Slam tournaments if getting vaccinated were a requirement to compete. The next major event is the French Open, which begins on May 22, and tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said last month there was nothing preventing Djokovic from defending his 2021 title in Paris.

The Italian Open, a clay-court tuneup for Roland Garros, also has said Djokovic can play there next month.

(Inputs from PTI)