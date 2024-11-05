Defending champion Novak Djokovic pulls out from ATP Finals due to 'ongoing injury'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Novak Djokovic.

Serbian great Novak Djokovic won't be able to defend his ATP Finals title as he has pulled himself out of the season-ending championship of the ATP Tour.

Djokovic, who had defeated Jannik Sinner in the final last year, has withdrawn from the tournament due to an unspecified injury. "I was really looking forward to being there, but due to ongoing injury I won't be playing next week. Apologies to those who were planning to see me," Djokovic wrote in an Instagram story.

Djokovic has won the tournament a record seven times. His victory over Sinner last year made him the most successful singles player in the ATP Finals as he surpassed Roger Federer, who had won six titles. Djokovic has sent his wishes to the other players ahead of the event, which will begin on November 10 in Turin, Italy.

"Wishing all the players a great tournament. See you soon!" Djokovic added in his story.

The event features the top eight singles and top eight doubles players based on their performances throughout the season. The line-up for the 2024 finale features Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev. From the current lot, only Zverev and Medvedev have won the Finals.

Coming to Djokovic, the Serbian icon will the year with a win and loss record of 37-9. The highlight of the year will be Djokovic getting to his Olympic gold in Paris.

The 37-year-old could not add to his tally of 24 Grand Slams this year. He was the defending champion of three of the four major Slams this year - Australian Open, French Open and US Open. However, he could not clinch a title in any of them.

He suffered a loss in the semifinal in Australia to Sinner and had to pull out from the French Open before his quarterfinal clash due to a knee injury. His run to the title in Wimbledon was halted by Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated him in the final, while he was knocked out in the third round in the US.