Coco Gauff beats Sabalenka, becomes first American since Serena Williams to conquer Roland Garros Coco Gauff made history at Roland Garros, beating Aryna Sabalenka to win the 2025 French Open. The 21-year-old became the first American woman since Serena Williams in 2015 to win in Paris, claiming her second Grand Slam title in a thrilling comeback.

Paris:

History was made at the Philippe-Chatrier when Coco Gauff, just 21, defeated Aryna Sabalenka in a gripping final to win the 2025 French Open. She became the first American woman since Serena Williams to claim the title in Paris. The second seed, Gauff, claimed a 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 6-4 victory in testing conditions against Sabalenka, who looked ruthless in the French Open before the finale.

Gauff’s journey has been under the spotlight since she burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old, famously defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon in 2019. Her potential was never in doubt, but the question always lingered: When would she have her moment? She captured her first Grand Slam at the US Open in 2023, and since then, she hasn't quite met the expectations; however, has remained among the top players.

Against Sabalenka, Gauff had a rough start where she trailed by a double break, but was quick to find her rhythm and scripted a comeback. Sabalenka's key mistakes only helped Gauff to win the second set. In the third set, the American reestablished her authority and went on to win her second Grand Slam.

Gauff’s victory ends a drought for American women at Roland Garros that dates back to 2015, when Serena Williams last lifted the trophy. To be mentioned in the same breath as Serena - a 23-time Grand Slam winner and one of Gauff’s personal idols - is an honour the young star doesn’t take lightly, as she mentioned after winning the US Open in 2023.

While this is Gauff’s second Grand Slam title, after her breakthrough at the 2023 US Open, it carries a different weight. Clay courts have historically challenged American players, but Gauff’s success here demonstrates her growing versatility and her ability to dominate across surfaces.

Meanwhile, after her maiden French Open title, she mentioned of not being too optimistic, given what transpired three years back.

“I honestly didn't think I could do it. I was going through a lot of things when I lost here three years ago. I'm just glad to be back here. I was going through a lot of dark thoughts,” Gauff said.