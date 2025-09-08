Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open 2025, defeats Jannik Sinner in thrilling final clash Spanish tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz put in an exceptional performance against Italy's Jannik Sinner to clinch the US Open 2025 title, defeating the top seed across four sets. Alcaraz took the title and reclaimed the world number one spot as well.

New York:

Carlos Alcaraz defeated arch-rival Jannik Sinner to clinch the US Open 2025 title. The two faced off in the summit clash of the tournament at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on September 7, and Alcaraz continued his exceptional form and carried it through to the final as well.

The Spaniard, after losing the Wimbledon 2025 final to Sinner, came through all guns blazing in New York. Breezing past Sinner across four sets, Alcaraz defeated Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in an exceptional showing.

It is worth noting that the clash was their third Grand Slam final meeting consecutively, and defeating Sinner, Alcaraz became the second youngest man after Bjorn Borg to clinch six Grand Slam titles. The 22-year-old also ended Sinner’s winning streak on hard court matches at 27.

With both being branded as the future of the sport, Sinner and Alcaraz continue to back the statement with exceptional performances throughout the season. With the win, Alcaraz took his Grand Slam tally to six, whereas Sinner still remains with four major titles to his name.

Carlos Alcaraz lauds Jannik Sinner after US Open title win

With the win secured, title winner Carlos Alcaraz took centre stage and heaped massive praise on his opponent, Jannik Sinner. The two are often faced with each other in major tournaments, and the same was the case for the third Grand Slam in a row in 2025.

"I want to start with Jannik, it's unbelievable what you're doing the whole season, great level during every tournament that you're playing ... I'm seeing you more than my family. It's great to share a court, to share the locker room, to share everything with you, I'm just really proud about the people I have around. Every achievement I'm having is because of you, thanks to you ... this one is yours,” Alcaraz said after the game.

Also Read: