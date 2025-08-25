Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner, who has better record at US Open? Check detailed stats here Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have shared all the previous seven Grand Slam titles since the start of 2023. The two are hot favourites to meet in the US Open final. Here are records of both Sinner and Alcaraz at Flushing Meadows.

New Delhi:

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been the two emerging stars in modern tennis with their rivalry nicknamed 'Sincaraz'. The two have shared all the last seven Grand Slams and have seemingly taken over the baton from the 'Big Four', with Novak Djokovic being the only surviving member of that famous group.

Alcaraz, ranked No.2 and Sinner, ranked No.1, have already played some brilliant clashes with none better than the French Open final this year, when the Spaniard prevailed despite facing two championship points.

The two have been pitted in two opposite halves due to their rankings and will meet in the final if they win all of their matches.

Sinner the defending champion looks to bounce back

Sinner enters the arena as the defending champion, having won in New York by beating Taylor Fritz in 2024. He comes into the tournament after having lost the Cincinnati final to Alcaraz as he was forced to retire due to his illness.

Sinner is hard to beat on hard courts as the fast courts suit his style of play. However it will be interesting to see how the Italian bounces back from his setback at the previous event.

Talking about Sinner's record at US Open, the Italian has a 17-5 record at Flushing Meadows. Apart from winning the Major last year, he made it to the Round of 16 in 2023, to the quarterfinal in 2022, to the round of 16 in 2021 and was knocked out in round of 128 in 2020 and 2019.

Alcaraz looks to stamp his authority in New York again

Meanwhile, Alcaraz won the US Open dress rehearsal tournament, Cincinnati, as he looks to stamp his authority at Flushing Meadows. He is not the best on hard courts with Sinner having an edge over him. However, the class and the game that Alcaraz possesses makes him an opponent to beat.

Alcaraz won the US Open title in 2022 after beating Casper Ruud in the final. Overall, Alcaraz has won 17 matches at Flushing Meadows with three defeats to his name, two less than Sinner.