Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Live: When and where to watch Wimbledon 2025 Final live?

The stage is set for the final of Wimbledon 2025; defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on top seed Jannik Sinner in the summit clash of the tournament. Both players will lock horns at Centre Court on July 13 in a bid to claim the prestigious title.

It is worth noting that the clash is Sinner’s maiden Wimbledon final, and the Italian star will be raring to go. On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz, who is familiar with the surroundings, will look to further establish his dominance on grass.

Interestingly, if Alcaraz goes on to win Wimbledon 2025, he will become the fifth man after Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic to win three consecutive Wimbledon titles.

Where to watch the Wimbledon 2025 Final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in India?

With Alcaraz all set to lock horns with Sinner in Wimbledon 2025, many have been wondering where they can watch the final in India. Much to the fans’ relief, the clash between Alcaraz and Sinner will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. The game will also be available to stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

Alcaraz vs Sinner head-to-head

Speaking of the head-to-head between Alcaraz and Sinner, the two superstars have taken on each other 12 times, where Alcaraz has emerged victorious eight times, and Sinner has won four times. With the Spaniard leading the head-to-head, it could prove to be quite the challenge for Sinner to win against Alcaraz in the final.

As for the two players’ recent games, Sinner reached the final of the tournament after putting on a show against the legendary Novak Djokovic. On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Taylor Fritz in the semi-final and made his way into the summit clash of the competition.

