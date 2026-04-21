Carlos Alcaraz racing against time as wrist injury puts French Open defence in threat

New Delhi:

Spanish Tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz is facing a race against time as he is suffering from a wrist injury, which has put his participation in the upcoming French Open in doubt. Alcaraz picked up the injury to his right wrist during his first-round win against Otto Virtanen in the Barcelona Open on April 14 and gave a walkaway in the second round.

Alcaraz pulled out of the Madrid Open, an ATP Masters 1000 event, and his participation at the Italian Open in early May is also under threat. Alcaraz was honoured with the Laureus award in Madrid and had his right wrist in a protective cast.

'Next test crucial for participation': Alcaraz

Meanwhile, Alcaraz revealed that he will have a 'crucial' medical test on his injury next. "Well, we're going to see," Alcaraz told LA 1. "At the end of the day, the next test is going to be crucial for us to say, so we’re going to keep trying to do everything that’s in our hands for the test to go well. I'm trying to have a lot of patience these days, but we're good. We're here waiting a bit.

"We've got some tests here and going forward in a few days. From there, we'll see how the injury is and the steps to follow. Right now, well, I'm trying to be positive, keep good spirits, although these days are getting long."

'Forcing Roland-Garros can penalise me': Alcaraz

The Spaniard, World No.2, also highlighted that he is looking at a long-term plan and does not want to rush things. "I have a long career ahead of me. Forcing [it] for Roland-Garros could penalise me enormously in the future. We'll see what the exams show. But I prefer to come back a bit later rather than rush," he added.

Alcaraz is the two-time defending champion at Roland Garros, having won the clay court title after beating Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner in the past two editions. The win over Sinner is dubbed as one of the greatest comebacks in the sport as the Spaniard was two sets down and had to save three championship points to produce a historic turnaround and win the final 4–6, 6–7, 6–4, 7–6, 7–6.