Carlos Alcaraz provides update on his fitness ahead of Australian Open 2026 final against Novak Djokovic

Melbourne:

The stage is set for the final of the ongoing Australian Open 2026. The men’s final will see world number one Carlos Alcaraz taking on the legendary Novak Djokovic. The two stars will lock horns at the Rod Laver Arena on February 1. It is interesting to note that both Alcaraz and Djokovic were involved in five-set epics in the semi-final of the tournament.

The first semi-final between Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev scripted history as it became the longest semi-final match in Australian Open history, lasting a total of 5 hours and 27 minutes. For most of the game, Alcaraz looked to be struggling with an injury.

However, despite being injured, the Spaniard managed to pull through and make it to the final. Opening up on his situation, Alcaraz took centre stage and talked about his injury and provided an update to his fans.

“Well, obviously I feel tired. You know, obviously my body could be better to be honest, but I think that's normal after 5 and a half hours. So I just did whatever it takes just to try to be better or to feel better tomorrow. Ice bath, you know, I'm going to l have treatment with the physio, at night,” Alcaraz said in his post-match press conference.

“So, we will see. It's not going to be nothing at all after a five and half hours match, a high level physically. So, I think the muscles are going to be tight and I just got to be, you know, as good as I can be for the final,” he added.

Alcaraz aims to topple Djokovic in summit clash

It is interesting to note that Alcaraz will be facing Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final. The two stars have met 9 times before in ATP competitions. Djokovic leads the tie with five wins to his name, whereas Alcaraz has four wins to his name.

It could be interesting to see how Alcaraz tackles his upcoming clash against Djokovic and whether or not the injury will prove to be a problem for him.

