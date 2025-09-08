Carlos Alcaraz joins Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, achieves what Roger Federer has not with US Open win Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner for the second time in their third meeting at a Grand Slam final as he clinched the US Open 2025 with a thumping 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win. With his sixth Grand Slam title, Alcaraz has joined an elite list featuring the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz got one more better over rival Jannik Sinner as he defeated the 2024 champion in the US Open 2025 final on Sunday, September 7, with a thumping four-set win.

Alcaraz dropped just one set en route to his second US Open title in 2025, and that came in the second in the final against the Italian in a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win in New York. The Spaniard displayed a brilliant game, with his forehand attacks and serves being too much for Sinner to handle, who is known as the more accomplished player on hard courts. However, the Italian was unable to find his game.

By winning his second title in Flushing Meadows, Alcaraz earned back his World No.1 spot, ending the 65-week stay of Sinner at the top of the rankings.

Alcaraz joins Nadal, Djokovic in elite list

Meanwhile, the Spaniard has now joined legends Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Mats Wilander to become only the fourth player to have won multiple Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces.

Alcaraz has won six Grand Slams till now, with two coming at the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. He is a little away from completing a Career Slam, as he has yet to win the Australian Open. His best finish at the Melbourne Park have been two quarterfinal finishes in 2024 and 2025.

By winning Majors at three different surfaces, Alcaraz has achieved what even the likes of Roger Federer and Pete Sampras, among others, have not registered. Both Federer and Sampras are considered the greats of the game. The Swiss legend won 20 Grand Slams, with most of them coming at the hard courts of the Australian Open (6) and US Open (5), while he won eight at the grass court of Wimbledon and one at the clay court of the French Open.

Sampras, the 14-time Major winner, also exerted domination at the grass court more, with seven titles coming at SW19, while he won the US Open five times and the Australian Open two times. The American icon could not have cracked the clay court in Paris, with his best performance being a semifinal finish at the French Open.

Alcaraz youngest to win multiple Majors at three surfaces

Notably, Alcaraz has now won multiple Majors at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. Aged 22y and 125d, Alcaraz has become the youngest player to win multiple Majors at all three different surfaces.

He shattered the record previously held by Mats Wilander. The Swedish star was 24y and 6d old when he completed his multiple titles at all three different surfaces in 1988. Meanwhile, Alcaraz is also ahead of legends Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in this list, too.