Carlos Alcaraz creates history, becomes youngest player to register massive record after US Open win Carlos Alcaraz clinched his sixth Grand Slam title and second at the US Open after his brilliant win over Jannik Sinner in the final in Flushing Meadows. Meanwhile, Alcaraz has become the youngest player to have achieved a huge record in the sport.

New Delhi:

Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz defeated defending champions Jannik Sinner in the US Open 2025 final with a thumping 6-2, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 win in New York on Sunday, September 8. Alcaraz produced a brilliant game as he broke the World No.1 five times to clinch the contest in two hours, 42 minutes.

Following his win, Alcaraz dethroned Sinner from the top of the ATP rankings, ending his 65-week stay as No.1 to return to the pinnacle place. The Spaniard bagged his sixth Grand Slam title and second in New York, and has registered a historic record.

Alcaraz has now won multiple Majors at the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open. Aged 22y and 125d, Alcaraz has become the youngest player to win multiple Majors at all three different surfaces.

Alcaraz joint fastest to win six Grand Slams

The Spaniard is now the joint fastest man to win six Grand Slams in his career. Having played only 18 Majors, he is now tied with the legendary Bjorn Borg for having played the fewest Grand Slams to win six titles.

Alacaraz second youngest to win six Majors

Meanwhile, Alcaraz has also become the second youngest player to have won six Grand Slam titles. The Spaniard is only behind the legendary Borg on this list. Borg was 22y and 19d old when he had clinched his six Major titles.

He shattered the record previously held by Mats Wilander. The Swedish star was 24y and 6d old when he completed his multiple titles at all the three different surfaces in 1988. Meanwhile, Alcaraz is also ahead of legends Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in this list, too.

Alcaraz hailed his team for being on his side throughout all the times after his US Open win. “Every achievement that I have is because of you,” Alcaraz told his team after raising the trophy, before sending his heartfelt thanks to the New York crowd.

“This tournament is super special for me,” he added. “It’s a privilege to be a part of this tournament. I just feel at home, feel the energy and feel the love, and I’m just trying to play my best for you guys. You made everything easy.”