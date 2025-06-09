Carlos Alcaraz creates history, beats Jannik Sinner at French Open 2025 in comeback for ages Carlos Alcaraz mounted a magical comeback to win the French Open 2025 final against Jannik Sinner. He saved three championship points to win the final in Paris.

New Delhi:

Carlos Alcaraz made a comeback for the ages to register a jaw-dropping victory in the French Open 2025 final on Sunday, June 8. Alcaraz saved three championship points in the fourth set to mount an unbelievable comeback in the final. The Spaniard has created history as he has become the first player to win a men's singles Grand Slam final after saving three championship points in the Open Era.

Alcaraz defeated Sinner in a jaw-dropping final, that will go down as one of the best French Open finals ever, in a five-set marathon. The Spaniard defeated the World No.1 4-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (10-2) in a match that was close to five hours and 30 minutes. This is the longest-ever French Open final, beating the previous longest of 4 hours and 42 minutes.

Being 3-5 down in the fourth set and 1-2 down overall, Carlos was hanging by the thinnest threads to defend his title at 0-40. He faced three championship points and saved all of them one after the other as the Spaniard mounted a historic comeback. Alcaraz then broke Sinner in the next to make things 5-5 before Sinner pushed the things into the tiebreaker.

Alcaraz was 0-2 down in the tiebreaker, but found a way to make a comeback and bagged the tiebreaker to clinch the set and take the things into the final set.

Alcaraz broke Sinner in the first game of the fifth set too to take 1-0 lead. Both the players kept holding their serves and it looked like Alcaraz would win the match, however, Sinner found enough to break Alcaraz and make things 5-5. The game went into the tiebreaker, where Alacaraz won by 10-2. Alcaraz became just the third player in the Open era to win a Grand Slam after saving three championship points in the final.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz was two sets down in the match and mounted a brilliant comeback in the third and the fourth one too. There have been only handful of players to win the French Open final after being two set down.

Some instances of players winning French Open final after losing first two sets:

Novak Djokovic - 2021 - vs Dannil Medvedev 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Gauston Gaudio - 2004 - vs Guillermo Coria 0-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 8-6

Andre Agassi - 1999 - vs Andrei Medvedev 1-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4

Ivan Lendl - 1984 - vs John McEnroe 3-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, 7-5

Bjorn Borg - 1974 - vs Manuel Orantes 2-6, 6-7(7), 6-0, 61,- 6-1